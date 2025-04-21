Drew McIntyre Puts Down Damian Priest In Sin City Street Fight At WrestleMania 41

Drew McIntyre won a physical war with Damian Priest, defeating his rival in a Sin City Street Fight at WrestleMania 41. McIntyre and Priest went to battle at Sunday’s PPV in a match that utilized a number of weapons and went all around the ringside area. While Priest came close on a number of occasions, McIntyre ultimately picked up the win with a Claymore than sent Priest’s head into a chair for the win.

You can see highlights from the match below: