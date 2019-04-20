WWE News: Drew McIntyre Misses Live Event, Aiden English Taking Convention Bookings, WWE Files New Trademark For RKO

– Drew McIntyre missed last night’s RAW live event because of travel issues. PWInsider reports that he had a ‘travel day from hell’. McIntyre reportedly tried all day to make the event but had flight problems all day. One of the talents joked the problems had to be “horrible” if Drew missed the show. He will be on the rest of the live events this weekend. Jinder Mahal filled in for McIntyre last night.

– Aiden English is now taking convention bookings. He is set for the Legends of the Ring convention in Monroe, New Jersey on June 1. This is possibly a sign that he has signed a full-time announcer’s deal with WWE, as talent contracts don’t allow convention bookings.

– WWE filed new trademark applications for “RKO” on March 29.