Drew McIntyre On Having More Creative Freedom In WWE, Adjusting His Character

Drew McIntyre recently weighed in on the creative freedom in WWE now and how he was able to shift is character based on such. Many people in the company have spoken about the new levels of creative freedom under Triple H, and McIntyre addressed the matter in an interview with the Masked Man Show at Fanatics Fest NYC. You can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On the change in creative approach in WWE: “The creative environment with WWE, Triple H kind of leading the charge, there’s this freedom that feels like I’ve never felt before … to truly go all the way now and you see so many different people, guys and girls across the board finding themselves — and we got so many superstars now. The show doesn’t revolve around the same two or three people.”

On changing his character’s attitude over this year: “I care but I don’t care. I’m gonna do exactly what I think, what I want, when I want, and if people don’t like it then screw them. But as long as the fans are cheering, as long as they’re not booing, as long as their emotionally invested, I don’t give a damn what anybody thinks, including the guys on the roster. They can suck it. We’re trying to make you guys care and that’s what it’s all about now and I feel that I’m truly 100% my own self.”