Drew McIntyre Reportedly Off Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Drew McIntyre will not be at tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown, according to a new report. Dave Meltzer of F4W Online reports that McIntyre is off the show due ti a health issue. It is not yet clear what the issue is, or when McIntyre will return.

McIntyre has yet to comment on the situation. He last competed at WrestleMania 39 night two, where he and Sheamus competed in a three-way match against Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Gunther retained his championship in the match.