Drew McIntyre On His Role In The Killer’s Game, Open To Future Acting Roles

Drew McIntyre has a role in Dave Bautista’s new film The Killer’s Game, and he recently talked about getting the role and more. McIntyre spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing his role in the film and the potential for future acting roles. You can see the highlights below:

On how he got the role: “JJ, the director, has this idea for these Scottish brothers, the Mackenzie brothers, are going to kind of be like, I don’t know, Bebop and Rocksteady almost like, and he’s got somebody who’s going to play Angus, a smaller brother, but he needed somebody who was physically imposing that could look like they’re able to beat [Bautista] up. Somebody who is ideally Scottish that is a thick accent, really ham up the accent, is kind of unintelligible at times because the accent’s so thick, who drinks a lot, fights a lot.

“And Dave’s like ‘I know that guy he exists. He’s called Drew McIntyre, let me call him right now,’ and pitched it to me and yeah, I’m glad he did… And now I’m sitting talking about my first movie, looking at myself on the front of the poster. It’s pretty surreal.”

On filming the movie: “Something I was excited about was the part of Rory sounded so much like a lot of people I know back in Scotland, but at the same time just something so different, something that excited me and the fact that it was with Dave, somebody I have history with and grew up around.”

On potentially doing more acting in the future: “I didn’t see it in the past. It was brought to my attention in countless interviews like we’re doing right now as ‘It’s something we could see you in. I could picture you in this picture, you in this, all these Marvel movies, you look like you’re falling out a Game of Thrones or something.’ And I was just like, ‘No, it’s just not where I’m looking right now. I’m so focused on wrestling and thanks to this opportunity and how much fun I had and the fact that my wife’s always telling me, you need this avenue where you can put your creative mind to, especially when you start slowing down your career, you’re closer to the finish line, than you are at the beginning.”

on being open to more roles: “So if anyone’s got an idea out there, send it this way, I’ll either tell you no or you’ll have Drew McIntyre in your next movie.” Regarding his in-ring future, McIntyre said there’s “no timeline” and that he would continue to wrestle and act until his body tells him to stop. “And that’s not anytime soon.”