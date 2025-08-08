Drew McIntyre Reveals His Reaction To Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return

As previously reported, Brock Lesnar returned to WWE after a two-year absence at last night’s Summerslam, attacking John Cena after the main event. In an interview with The West Sport (via Fightful), Drew McIntyre revealed his reaction to the news.

He said: “I just thought, ‘There’s Brock. There he is.’ I didn’t think anything crazy. I just saw him come out. I had finished my last appearance, I got in a plane. I believe I just arrived home in Nashville where I saw it and I went, ‘Oh, there he is.’ Brock is back. He’s the beast, he causes a lot of headlines and most importantly, he’s also the guy I beat in the main event of WrestleMania for my first WWE Championship in five minutes.”