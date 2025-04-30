– During a recent interview with High Performance, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre discussed his feud with CM Punk, and he was asked what would happen if McIntyre and Punk went “off-script” and started legitimately fighting. McIntyre stated that he was already going hard on Punk during their matchups. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“I mean, I started beating him physically. If you watch that match, you’re kicking the absolute crap out of each other. I don’t think I’ve hit anyone. In fact, I haven’t hit anyone as hard in bar fights as I’ve hit some of my opponents, like Punk and Sheamus specifically. I’ve never hit anyone that hard. I’ve knocked guys out, hitting them less hard than I’ve hit guys that I don’t like in wrestling matches.”

Punk defeated McIntyre in their last match, a bloody Hell in a Cell battle at WWE Bad Blood, last October.