Drew McIntyre Remembers Rey Mysterio Wanting To Work With Him In 2014

In an interview with Metro, Drew McIntyre spoke about Rey Mysterio wanting to work with him back in 2014 and pushing for it backstage. This was just before McIntyre was released from the company. He was re-hired back in 2017. Here are highlights:

On Rey Mysterio wanting to work with him: “I remember having a match on SmackDown on one time, which went really well – the first time we’d wrestled in a singles match. I wasn’t doing anything significant at the time, my career was on a bit of a downward spiral at the time. I really needed to get into a storyline or work with somebody that could get be back on the right path. Rey actually went to Vince himself and told him, “You’ve got something with this guy, I’d really love to do something with him. Never materialized, they had plans for him unfortunately, but he really went out of his way to try and push for me.”

On his favorite Mysterio memory: “You’ve gotta say Halloween Havoc in 1997 with Eddie Guerrero, with the purple outfit. As a kid, that was just so unreal – he was legit a superhero, and still is to this day a superhero. I remember watching that when I was 11 or 12 thinking, ‘This guy is unbelievable!'”

On what moments he’d include in a WWE 2K game showcase: “The [WrestleMania 36 title match] with Brock [Lesnar], and then there’s a couple of title defenses in there that I loved – there was the one with Seth [Rollins], the series with Sheamus, the match with AJ [Styles], Bobby Lashley.”