– WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre shared a new video yesterday on social media, introducing his version of Newton’s Law, or as he calls it, “Drew’s Law.” According to Drew’s law, “for every action, there will be a violent reaction like you’ve never seen.” He also expressed his true hatred for CM Punk after costing him the World Heavyweight Title against Damian Priest at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland.

McIntyre even evoked some of Punk’s controversial past statements he made at the infamous AEW All Out 2022 post-show press conference. Below are some highlights and the video:

Drew McIntyre on Drew’s law: “And here we are. Just over a week since Glasgow. I’m finally home. I should be champion, but I’m not. I’m just reflecting. Newton’s Third Law, for every action there’s an equal and opposite and opposite reaction. Drew’s Law, for every action, there will be a violent reaction like you’ve never seen, if you deserve it.”

On CM Punk’s words at the Clash at the Castle press conference: “CM Punk, let’s go back to the press conference, post-Clash at the Castle. He sat there and said, ‘As long as I’m breathing, as long as I have breath in my lungs, I’ll make sure Drew McIntyre is never world champion. Let’s start there because what I did to him on SmackDown, I could’ve made that a reality. It would’ve been so easy. I could have squeezed all the air out of his stupid little fragile body. But no, I’d be letting him off. He doesn’t deserve the easy way out. I left just enough life in his body so he can watch me succeed as he lays there, it’s uncomfortable as humanly possible as his wife feeds him through a straw.”

His thoughts on CM Punk: “He took everything from me in Glasgow. Then he thought it’d be a genius idea to rub the salt in the wounds, sit there wearing green, making all those stupid comments. What have I ever deserved in this life for a dumb-headed **** like CM Punk to go into business for himself? Now, Punk can pretend when pushed he’s Satan himself. When I’m pushed to this level, I’m a justified monster. Satan’s my bitch. Just like Phil. I mean, who can stop me? And I’m in the right. I’m the good guy here. Phil, you took my dreams. Now I’m the nightmare you’re going to see every time you close those soulless eyes of yours. You might think you’re Satan. When pushed, I’m a f***ing psychopath. I hate you.”

On how much he hates CM Punk: “I’m not sure I truly hated anyone in my entire life until you, but I can take solace in the fact you’re in pain and you’re suffering because of me. And my hate? It’s all good because it dies with you.”

