Drew McIntyre’s WWE Raw Return Reportedly Happened Sooner Than Expected

Drew McIntyre’s return on last night’s WWE Raw was reportedly sooner than was originally expected for him. As reported last night, McIntyre made his return at the end of Raw and laid out Sami Zayn after the main event. PWInsider reports that while WWE Creative had been talking about how McIntyre would make his return to TV, it was not expected to happen as soon as it did.

The belief backstage in WWE was that McIntyre’s return was moved up by a few weeks due to Bronson Reed going on the shelf via his injury at Survivor Series: WarGames. McIntyre had been advertised for holiday weekend live events including the traditional Madison Square Garden show, so he would have been back in the ring by then regardless.