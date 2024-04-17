Dustin Rhodes Says He’s Happy in AEW, Praises The Current Roster

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight (via Fightful), Dustin Rhodes said that he’s happy being a part of AEW and praised the current roster, including recent signing Will Ospreay.

He said: “No, I’m happy there. I’m very happy in AEW and it’s a good place for me. We’re growing, we’re doing some wonderful things. Business is up. Everything is great. It’s a different style over there as it is WWE, you know. We have some of the greatest professional wrestlers on the planet in that company, man and it is special to watch them even to have a chance to step in the ring with him. My God, there’s some good talent there. They do some amazing stuff. Just incredible stuff like different category stuff. Will Ospreay, they have to build a new category for him because he is insane. He’s so young. It’s amazing how just the incredible things that he does, it’s nuts.”