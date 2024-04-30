Blair Davenport Is Ready to Show SmackDown That She Is the Perfect Weapon

– As noted, Blair Davenport was drafted to SmackDown last night from NXT during the WWE Draft. Davenport spoke during a WWE digital exclusive on the draft pick. Below are some highlights:

Blair Davenport on how this feels meant to be: “It does. I feel like this job’s the only thing I’ve ever felt like I was meant to do. I never really fit in doing anything else. I had so many different things before I had this, and just to see that now I’m a part of SmackDown. Honestly, I can’t even, I’m on a worry, like, emotions right now.

This is honestly everything I’ve ever wanted. I’ve made my family proud. I know I’ve made all my friends back home, everyone I’ve left behind on the journey. And it’s just really, really nice to see that everything I’ve sacrificed in the way is finally paying off.”

On being drafted in the same group as Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes: “I was always just like, is that me? Did you say my name? And I think, Ilya, Carmelo, Lyra, Kiana, they’re all such top tier talent, and for me to be included in this draft, it means so much to me that I’m on par with those guys and how I’ve been viewed.”

On ready to show what she can do on SmackDown: “I’ve already dominated NXT, but I’m very excited to show SmackDown that Blair Davenport is the perfect weapon.”

