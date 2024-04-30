80s Wrestling Con Set for This Weekend in Morristown, NJ

– The 80s Wrestling Con Fan Festival released the following on this weekend’s show in Morristown, New Jersey:

DOZENS OF SUPERSTARS GATHER FOR 80S WRESTLING CON THIS SATURDAY IN MORRISTOWN, NJ INCLUDING THE FOUR HORSEMEN, JAKE ROBERTS, SGT SLAUGHTER, KURT FULLER, STAN HANSEN, AND MORE!

80s Wrestling Con Fan Festival takes place this Saturday, May 4th at the Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown, NJ from 10AM-4PM. VIP Admission opens at 10AM and General Admission begins at 11AM. Meet and Greet dozens of Superstars from The Golden Era of Professional Wrestling including The Four Horsemen (Tully Blanchard, Arn Anderson, Barry Windham, JJ Dillon, and Baby Doll), Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Sgt. Slaughter, Kurt Fuller (No Holds Barred/Ghostbusters), Stan “The Lariat” Hansen, Demolition, Powers of Pain, Boris Zhukov, Dr. Tom Prichard, Bushwhacker Luke, Slick, Dan Spivey, The Young Stallions, Dean Malenko, Tony Atlas, Scott McGhee, Mario Mancini, Rita Chatterton, Itsuki Yamazaki from The Jumping Bomb Angels, Sunny Beach, and Tony Garea.

The legendary Bill Apter will be the Official Host of this year’s 80s Wrestling Con that will include an 80s Wrestling Trivia Contest, 80s Wrestling Jeopardy, 80s Wrestling Karaoke, 80s Wrestling Cosplay Contest, a Live Pro Wrestling Magazines of the 80s panel with Bill Apter & George Napolitano, 80s Wrestling Lifetime Achievement Award for The Road Warriors & Vladimir The Superfan, Get Your Photo Inside a 15 Foot High Steel Cage, and more fun! 80s Wrestling Con isn’t just an autograph show- it’s an experience.

Immediately following 80s Wrestling Con, there will be live ISPW Wrestling action with a special start time of 4PM featuring The Powers of Pain (Warlord & Barbarian) reuniting with in-ring action, along with “Mr. USA” Tony Atlas in action as well. Also the legendary JJ Dillon will be managing ringside for the current ISPW Heavyweight Champion “International Shining Star” Rey Calitri when he defends his title in a Fatal Four Way against “The Phoenix” GKM, Rick Recon, and Joey Ace. Also see Crowbar collide with Danny Doring inside a 15 Foot High Steel Cage, Richard Holliday vs. Darius Carter for the First Time Ever, and so much more! Tickets for this show are available now on ISPWWrestling.com

Can’t attend live but would like to get personalized autograph photos of some of the guests appearing this Saturday at 80s Wrestling Con? No problem! Email us at [email protected] and we can ship the photo out following the signing.

Be sure to visit 80s Wrestling Con’s social media pages tomorrow for a full schedule of events for this Saturday!

All tickets ordered will be held under your name at the Will Call table the morning of the event. Preorder all of your admission and autograph/photo op tickets today for your one-stop shop for everything 80s Wrestling Con related. We will have all of your tickets ready for you in a package to make your experience as stress-free as possible and most importantly save you plenty of time the day of the event. You can purchase your admission ticket and experience tickets until this Friday, May 3rd at 12 Noon ET on 80sWrestlingCon.com