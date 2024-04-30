– WWE Superstar The Rock shared a video on Instagram, noted that he surprised some kids in Staten Island, New York who voted that they want to put on Moana every year. You can view that clip below. The Rock wrote the following in the caption:

I surprised some very special kids at a school in Staten Island, NY – P373R – these awesome kids vote which play they want to do every year and MOANA by a landslide!! 🪝🌀 🌊

This student population consist of multiple disabilities such as Autism and developmental delays, as well as students from low income housing. The musical performances have increased their confidence, communication and social skills 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🙏🏾

The musical is something they always look forward to. It always includes inclusivity of all the students including non vocal communicators, those with physical impairments and social emotional delays.

They find a role for EVERY KID 🎶 ❤️

And I’m the lucky guy who gets to sing YOU’RE WELCOME in keys that don’t exist 😂🤦🏽‍♂️🎶

Have fun kiddos with your Moana Musical and YOU’RE ALL AWESOME!

Stay cool 😎🤙🏾

MAUI 🪝