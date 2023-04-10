Dustin Rhodes On Making Amends With His Family, When He Felt Closest With Dusty

Dustin Rhodes recently talked about his relationship with his late father and family and how he made amends with them following his sobriety. Rhodes appeared on Busted Open Radio following last night’s Biography: WWE Legends episode on Dusty Rhodes, and a couple of highlights are below (per Wrestling Inc):

On when he felt closest to his dad: “Finally breaking into the business and having that moment with dad while he’s wrestling Savage and DiBiase and stuff and him jumping on my body, and I could hear him like it was yesterday ‘No, not my boy!’ It was raw, it was real.”

On making amends with his family following his sobriety: “I think family is the most important thing in our lives. Beyond money, beyond power, beyond fame, beyond anything, the true things that are there in your life are your family… It’s important to mend those fences and I’ve mended them and I’ve done all that I can.”