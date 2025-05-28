wrestling / News

Early Betting Odds Available For AEW All In: Title Changes Favored

May 28, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW All In Texas WT Image Credit: AEW

With two matches announced, the early betting odds for AEW All In on July 12 are now available. The odds favor new champions in both title matches. You can see the odds below, via BetOnline:

AEW Championship

Jon Moxley (c) +170 (17/10)

Hangman Adam Page -250 (2/5)

Note: Odds give Page a 71.4% likelihood of winning the belt.

AEW Women’s World Championship

Toni Storm (c) +110 (11/10)

Mercedes Mone -150 (2/3)

Note: Odds give Mone a 60% likelihood of winning the belt.

