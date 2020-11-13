Early Indicators Have Full Gear PPV Buys On Par With Previous Events

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that early indications seem to suggest that AEW Full Gear had about the same amount of PPV buys as All Out in September and Revolution in February. The indicators are more accurate in this case since most of the buys come from streaming services like FITE and BR Live. Domestic buys for Full Gear are lower than the previously mentioned events but international buys were higher. It should be around 100,000 once the totals come in.