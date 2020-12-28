wrestling / News
EC3 Releases New T-Shirt to Benefit Brodie Lee’s Family
EC3 is the latest star to raise money for the family of the late Brodie Lee, releasing a new shirt to do so. The ROH star posted to Instagram to announce the release of the shirt, which will have all proceeds donated to Lee’s family. Lee, of course, passed away over the weekend due to a non-COVID-19 lung issue.
EC3 joins Pro Wrestling Tees & AEW, as well as CM Punk, in donating proceeds of merchandise to Lee’s family. The T-shirt is available here. EC3 posted:
“There will be many ways to give to the family of Jon and this will be ours.
#TheNarrative (via @justified_prints through the artistic vision of lead designer @freethenarrator) will be printing a limited run #Legacy shirt of #BrodieLee.
Every cent of proceeds will be donated to Jon’s family.
Wrestling is #Art and Jon was a master, only exceeded by his character as a man.
#RIPBRODIELEE”
