EC3 Releases New T-Shirt to Benefit Brodie Lee’s Family

EC3 is the latest star to raise money for the family of the late Brodie Lee, releasing a new shirt to do so. The ROH star posted to Instagram to announce the release of the shirt, which will have all proceeds donated to Lee’s family. Lee, of course, passed away over the weekend due to a non-COVID-19 lung issue.

EC3 joins Pro Wrestling Tees & AEW, as well as CM Punk, in donating proceeds of merchandise to Lee’s family. The T-shirt is available here. EC3 posted: