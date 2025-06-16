Eddie Kingston Talks Struggles With His Weight Throughout His Career

Eddie Kingston recently spoke about the physical and mental struggles over his weight during his wrestling career. The out-of-action AEW star appeared on Cezar Bononi’s YouTube Channel and spoke about his recovery from injury and more; you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his emotional struggles with the injury: “So, I gained a bunch of weight on this injury ’cause, you know, I got down and out. It is what it is, you know what I mean? You got to work past it. But you could tell physically that I was down and out. Like, I could — people would visit and I’ll be talking to them, and you could tell I sound happy because they’re there. The beard, everything. They looked at me, and they knew just physically by how I looked, they were like, ‘Oh, he’s not [good].’ I’m an extremist sometimes, and I’m trying to break that chain of thinking. But, like, what I was taught, the balance of life is you can’t have anything good without something bad. It’s just the way it is.”

On his weight throughout his career: “So, I’ve always struggled with my weight. I’m going to be so open here. I struggled with my weight because I was lazy. Lazy, you can put it anywhere because of my mental health, ’cause the environment, whatever you want to say. And I’m not saying those are excuses or those are even valid. Bottom line was I was lazy and I got content. Reason why I got content was back in those days, WWE were not hiring anyone off the indies.”

On losing weight in Japan: “But I lost a bunch of weight there, you know, didn’t do it the right way. Gained a lot of muscle, didn’t do it the right way. And then when I got back from Japan, instead of staying disciplined, because I was very disciplined on my diet, at least I wasn’t drinking, even though I was working at a bar, bouncing, none of that. But I just didn’t do it right. So that’s why my weight would always go from So I went from 290 to 250, then 250 to 240, and then from there I went from 245 to 235.”