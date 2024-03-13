Eddie Kingston, Saraya, Others Tease A Surprise For AEW Big Business

In an interview with WrestlingNewsCo (via Fightful), Eddie Kingston teased a surprised for tonight’s special ‘Big Business’ episode of AEW Dynamite.

He said: “They can expect at least one surprise.”

Kingston wasn’t the only one, however. Renee Paquette and Saraya both mentioned “Bo$$ton” in posts on Twitter. It’s believed that Mercedes Mone could be making her debut tonight, and the dollar signs in the name of her hometown, as well as changing it to reference her ‘Legit Boss’ nickname, lends credence to the rumors.

S’up Bo$$ton — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) March 13, 2024

Hi bo$$ton — SARAYA (@Saraya) March 13, 2024

That’s not why Kingston is teasing a surprise, however.

He added: “See, I don’t know any of that. I just know there’s something going down because we don’t name a show unless something is going down. All of that other stuff is above my pay grade, you know? [laughs] But, again, we don’t name Dynamite shows just for shits and giggles. There’s something that’s gonna go down.“