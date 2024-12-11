Eddy Thorpe Reveals He Staged Attack On Himself On Last Week’s NXT

Eddy Thorpe has revealed his attacker from last week’s NXT — and the answer was, “no one.” Tuesday night’s show saw Thorpe appear during a promo segment between Trick Williams and Oba Femi, accusing Femi of attacking him at the end of last week’s show to take him out of the Iron Survivor Challenge so he could take his place. Thorpe acknowledged that he didn’t see who attacked him and said it had to be Femi due to how hard he was hit. He ended up managing to get an NXT Championship match against Trick Williams for next week’s show.

The final segment of this week’s show, which was again cut off in some markets, saw Thorpe signing the contract for his match next week. He said that he can’t believe it’s happening next week and said he deserves it. Ava said they were looking into who attacked him and he said he knew who — he did. He did it to get a title match without having to go through the Iron Survivor Challenge.