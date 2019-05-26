Edge Weighs in on 24/7 Championship: ‘It’s The Ugliest Championship Ever Created’

– Edge discussed the new 24/7 Championship on the latest episode of E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness. The championship was unveiled by Mick Foley on last Monday’s Raw, carrying the old Hardcore Championship 24/7 rules but without the same name. Highlights from Edge’s comments are below:

Edge on the 24/7 Championship: “I think it is the ugliest championship ever created. I will start off by saying that. I will start off with the negatives. That thing is brutal. However, I think it’s great, I really do. I always thought the Hardcore Title was fun. And I think right now [WWE] programming, that’s exactly what it needs is fun. Because it was just a way to get characters that aren’t on the show necessarily all the time on the show, and show that they have some character. So a guy like Bobby Roode who is super-talented, he’s all of these things. But you can show that he’s an entertaining guy. I think it’s a really good opportunity for a lot of people. You look and see like, Crash Holly and Jerry Brisco, all of these people back when it was the Hardcore Title … just fun stuff.”

On his memories of the Hardcore Title: “I remember that whole thing fondly. I was never involved in it at all, but I remember always wanting to watch it and see what they were gonna do. And to also come up with just some fun stuff. I think that’s what it boils down to. And most importantly, it gets some people into the mix and on the show that maybe aren’t getting that opportunity.”

On if they should have just brought back the Hardcore Title: “I think we’re past that [calling things Hardcore], you know. And I think it dates it, and this kind of makes it a little more contemporary. I like the 24/7 deal, I just don’t like the actual championship. It looks — like, I could have made that.”

