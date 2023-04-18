Effy Calls Out Gabe Sapolsky, Says He’s Part Of the Problem With Wrestling

Effy took to social media on Monday to take issue with comments that Gabe Sapolsky made, calling him “the problem with the entire industry today.” The independent star posted to Twitter with a video in which he responded to comments that Sapolsky apparently made in which he talked about how good Effy is at branding himself. Effy took issue with Sapolsky’s time in EVOLVE, saying that he held independent wrestling down and kept talent from having agency.

“Recently, some things have been brought to my attention that sound complimentary, but I take a little issue with them,” he said (per Wrestling Inc). “Gabe Sapolsky, you’ve been holding seminars online and discussing things about how EFFY is wonderful at branding and selling myself and making money, and of f**king course I am! But I politely ask that you keep my name out of your f**king mouth. Because you’re the problem with the entire industry today.”

He continued, “For years at EVOLVE, because you did something good with CM Punk at Ring of Honor, you could manipulate and gaslight and carrot dangle and underpay and lie to people about pay, and give them t-shirts, or let them set up the ring for two years and then never really give them other opportunities. And most egregiously of all, making more money on seminars than any of those shows ever actually drew on their own ticket-making foundation. You, sir, are the problem with what’s holding indie wrestling down. You, sir, are the creative control that keeps people from having agency over themselves.”

Sapolsky posted to Twitter in a now-deleted tweet in which he said:

“Actually EFFY this is the gaslighting, lies, and great exaggerations. You could have asked me this in person when you waved at me at GCW and I was standing next to you in backstage instead of using me for tribalism marketing now. I give my heart/soul to indies & will always help.”

Sapolsky shared a screenshot of the tweet after it was deleted, and noted that his “wave” was a dismissive one: