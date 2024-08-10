wrestling / News
EJ Nduka Reveals He Broke Up A Fight on a Plane
August 10, 2024 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, ROH wrestler EJ Nduka revealed that he broke up a fight on a plane recently.
He wrote: “I just broke up a fight in the plane. Flight attendant later came up to me and thanked me. She said “Thank you for calmly descaling that situation because I couldn’t have done anything.” She said “you literally could have grabbed them both by their hands and thrown them.”
