EJ Nduka Reveals He Broke Up A Fight on a Plane

August 10, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
EJ Nduka MLW Image Credit: MLW

In a post on Twitter, ROH wrestler EJ Nduka revealed that he broke up a fight on a plane recently.

He wrote: “I just broke up a fight in the plane. Flight attendant later came up to me and thanked me. She said “Thank you for calmly descaling that situation because I couldn’t have done anything.” She said “you literally could have grabbed them both by their hands and thrown them.

