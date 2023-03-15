wrestling / News
EJ Nduka Thanks MLW, Comments On His Future
March 15, 2023 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, EJ Nduka thanked MLW for his time with the company, after he left back in January. Nduka is a former MLW Tag Team Champion.
He wrote: “Thank you @MLW. It’s been one crazy ride. & Thank you all for supporting me. … THE JUDGE IS JUST GETTING STARTED. See you soon.”
Thank you @MLW.
It’s been one crazy ride.
& Thank you all for supporting me.
… THE JUDGE IS JUST GETTING STARTED 👨🏾⚖️⚡️⚡️
See you soon. pic.twitter.com/JMH4bHOikR
— EJ Nduka “The Judge” (@EjTheJudge) March 15, 2023
