EJ Nduka Thanks MLW, Comments On His Future

March 15, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW: Fusion EJ Nduka Calvin Tankman Image Credit: MLW

In a post on Twitter, EJ Nduka thanked MLW for his time with the company, after he left back in January. Nduka is a former MLW Tag Team Champion.

He wrote: “Thank you @MLW. It’s been one crazy ride. & Thank you all for supporting me. … THE JUDGE IS JUST GETTING STARTED. See you soon.

