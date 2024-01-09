El Hijo Del Vikingo Sets Record For Longest AAA Mega Championship Reign

El Hijo Del Vikingo is now the longest-reigning AAA Mega Champion of all-time. Vikingo broke the record on Tuesday for the longest reign ever with the title at 766 days, surpassing Kenny Omega’s 765-day record with the championship.

Vikingo won the title at AAA TripleMania Regia 2021 and has defended the title 23 times during his reign, most recently against Taurus on Christmas Day. He is set to compete at TNA Hard to Kill, where he will challenge KUSHIDA and Chris Sabin for the latter’s TNA X-Division Championship.