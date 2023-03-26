El Hijo Del Vikingo Set For House of Glory Show in June

AAA Mega Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo is headed to New York in June for House of Glory. The company announced on Saturday night that Vikingo will be at their Plata O Plomo show on June 16th, and you can see the full announcement below:

El Hijo Del Vikingo comes to House of Glory on June 16 in NYC

House of Glory Pro Wrestling brings the current AAA Mega Champion, El Hijo Del Vikingo to the NYC Arena on Friday June 16th.

On Friday June 16th, HOG Wrestling presents Plata O Plomo headlined by El Hijo Del Vikingo.

One of the hottest talents in the world will be making his House of Glory and New York City debut.

Who will he face? Stay tuned to HOGWrestling social media channels for matches and additional talent announcements.

Live from Jamaica, Queens the NYC Arena is easily accessible by subway, bus, and LIRR.

Tickets are available now at HOGWrestling.net.

Do not miss out on seeing this international superstar this June!