Elayna Black Reveals She Had an Ectopic Pregnancy In January 2023

Elayna Black, the former Cora Jade, has opened up about the ectopic pregnancy that kept her off TV from January to April of 2023. Black was off TV during that time and she revealed on the Ariel Helwani Show that it was due to having an ectopic pregnancy, which is when an fertilized egg implants and grows outside of the uterus. Black noted that in her case it was in her left fallopian tube and was bad enough that she had to have the fallopian tube removed. You can see highlights from her discussion below, per Fightful:

On fans who called her injury-prone: “I’ve never talked about this, and it’s a very personal thing, but I want to say it. If you only knew what I was going through, you’re pretty messed up if that’s what you’re saying to me.”

On the ectopic pregnancy: “In January 2023, late January, I was supposed to wrestle Lyra Valkyria on TV on Tuesday. Long story short, I ended up in emergency surgery in hospital the night before. Literally almost dying and bleeding out because I had an ectopic pregnancy that had failed and it exploded and made me internally bleed. I was rushed into emergency surgery because I was this close [holds fingers close together] to bleeding out. Thank God I went because I was literally thinking, ‘I just have to get through the match tomorrow.’ I knew something wasn’t right, but I just thought I had to get through the match, but I’m bleeding. I had to go to the hospital. I got there and it was an eleven hour wait, they told me. ‘I can’t.’ They checked me in and immediately rushed me into emergency surgery. I dealt with that.”

On how it happened: “What happened was, I had an IUD birth control. It’s inserted into you. It’s a 99.9% success rate, but they warn you beforehand, it’s a five-year thing, you protect your eggs for five years. They warn you of ectopic pregnancy beforehand. It’s where the egg is implanted outside of the uterus in the fallopian tube, and that causes the fallopian tube to explode, you internally bleed, and it’s extremely life-threatening to the baby and woman. I was always scared of that in general, because I have health anxiety anyway, so I was always worried about that. My intuition, I was like, ‘I know what’s happening. I have to go.'”

On dealing with the aftereffects: “Had the emergency surgery, they ended up having to remove my left fallopian tube because it was that bad. I was bummed about missing Stand & Deliver. ‘I can’t miss Stand & Deliver.’ Nothing has ever happened to me like that before. I never realized the effects of it. After I came back those few months, I was the most mentally depressed I have ever been in my entire life. I remember calling one of the WWE doctors and being like, ‘I need to go somewhere. I’m not okay. This is not okay.’ I don’t know what it was because nothing was really wrong, but I learned later, you deal with post-partum depression, and it’s so intense. I was 23 years old and the craziest thing I had ever experienced.

“I went back to work and I was not there mentally. Nothing to do with work. I literally didn’t realize the toll that takes on you as a person. I had always wanted to get my boobs done. I’m not going to sit here and say I didn’t, but I needed to go away and take time off or I don’t know what was going to happen to me. Mentally, I needed to take that time off. I did that in my time off. That’s what I chose to do. I took that time, I was out for a month and half, and I got [my boobs] done and that was three months. I took that time to get myself mentally right. I felt good. I was ready to go. I was so excited. I felt good mentally, physically, and emotionally. It was probably the best I ever felt. Then, I came back, I had just went through a really bad break up, it was my birthday, and I tore my knee. It was back to back to back. I was so excited and ‘boom, boom, boom.'”