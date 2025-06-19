– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE NXT Superstar Elayna Black (aka Cora Jade) discussed her WWE release, revealing she had a creative meeting with WWE just two days before she was cut from the roster. Black noted that she felt like the individual in the meeting was gaslighting her because she was released by WWE two days later. Below are some highlights, per Insight:

Elayna Black on why she was surprised by her release: “I feel like, overall, yes. But if you had asked me, just because of my intuition, in those like few weeks leading up to it, I would have said no. I kind of felt that it was coming, again, not because something specific had happened. It was just that gut feeling. But I feel like, overall, I was a little bit surprised. Because two days prior to my release, I had went in and had a meeting with said person two days before and I had given so many ideas.”

On being in a WWE creative meeting two days before she was cut: “I had set aside my personal feelings for this person, given so many ideas, was very professional, we had what I felt like was a great conversation. He’s pulling out his laptop, typing all these ideas, basically gaslighting me, and then two days later I get fired. So it was like, why even do that? Why have me give you all these ideas? You asked me to come in for this meeting. I had asked to have a meeting prior, but you asked me to come in on that day, at that time, typing in all these ideas. And then two days later, you can’t even respond to a text.”

The former Cora Jade was released by WWE earlier last month. She’s since returned to her Elayna Black character and set multiple indie wrestling dates, also launching an OnlyFans account.