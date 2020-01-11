Elias, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross Added to Royal Rumble Matches

– WWE has added some names to the lineup for the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches in Elias, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. Elias made the announcement in a song on this week’s episode of Smackdown, while Bliss and Cross threw their names into the hat for the women’s Rumble on the show as well.

The lineups for the Rumble matches are now:

* Men’s Royal Rumble: Brock Lesnar (#1), Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, Drew McIntyre, Elias, 21 TBD

* Women’s Royal Rumble: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, 27 TBD