Elias Reveals How Long His New WWE Deal Is For

It was reported yesterday that Elias had signed a new multi-year deal with WWE, which WWE announced on their Backstage show on FS1. In a post on Instagram, Elias commented on his new deal and revealed that it was for three years.

He wrote: “I took this picture minutes before I performed in Times Square on NYE on the FOX network. The center of the world as 2020 was brought in. In that moment it was made very clear what I needed to do next. The news has broke that I agreed to 3 more years with the WWE. There are many more mountains to climb. Goals that I have set in motion many years before I drifted on to TV that need to happen. A destiny that is manifesting. For every incredible moment I have created and been a part of, there is much more inside. The promised land awaits.”