Video of The Elite’s Goodbye at ROH Final Battle

– As previously reported at last night’s ROH Final Battle 2018 event, The Elite said farewell to the ROH audience after the show went off the air. A video of that post-show promo has now been posted online by user Joseph Santangelo. You can check out that footage below. After he got on the microphone, Matt Jackson said the timer is running.

ROH Final Battle 2018 was held last night at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, New York. In the main event, The Briscoes defeated SCU and The Young Bucks in a Ladder War. You can check out 411’s results and coverage from the event RIGHT HERE.