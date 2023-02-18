wrestling / News
Emma and Madcap Moss Tease Heel Turn After Smackdown Loss
February 18, 2023
In a post-match interview following his loss on WWE Smackdown, Madcap Moss and Emma teased a heel turn. The two were talking about Moss’ losing to GUNTHER and she said he was distracted by the crowd. They blamed the crowd for turning on him.
EXCLUSIVE: @MadcapMoss and @EmmaWWE claim that @Gunther_AUT only won the #ICTitle Match because the crowd was distracting Moss. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/eFwVFefFTF
— WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2023
After a huge win last week I was honestly a bit disappointed with the crowd reaction last night. We deserve better.. https://t.co/89735xGu4Y
— Tenille Dashwood (@EmmaWWE) February 18, 2023
