Emma and Madcap Moss Tease Heel Turn After Smackdown Loss

In a post-match interview following his loss on WWE Smackdown, Madcap Moss and Emma teased a heel turn. The two were talking about Moss’ losing to GUNTHER and she said he was distracted by the crowd. They blamed the crowd for turning on him.

After a huge win last week I was honestly a bit disappointed with the crowd reaction last night. We deserve better.. https://t.co/89735xGu4Y — Tenille Dashwood (@EmmaWWE) February 18, 2023