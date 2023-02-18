wrestling / News

Emma and Madcap Moss Tease Heel Turn After Smackdown Loss

February 18, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Madcap Moss WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

In a post-match interview following his loss on WWE Smackdown, Madcap Moss and Emma teased a heel turn. The two were talking about Moss’ losing to GUNTHER and she said he was distracted by the crowd. They blamed the crowd for turning on him.

