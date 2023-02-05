wrestling / News

Emma Posing Poolside, Chelsea Green, Carmella Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week

February 5, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Emma Tenille Dashwood Impact Wrestling

WWE.com listed the top 25 Instagram Photos of the week. This week’s picks included Emma posing poolside for her vacation, Chelsea Green after her WWE return, Bianca Belair, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan meeting Vanna White on Wheel of Fortune, Carmella, and more. You can check out some of those photo picks below:

