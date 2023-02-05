wrestling / News
Emma Posing Poolside, Chelsea Green, Carmella Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
February 5, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE.com listed the top 25 Instagram Photos of the week. This week’s picks included Emma posing poolside for her vacation, Chelsea Green after her WWE return, Bianca Belair, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan meeting Vanna White on Wheel of Fortune, Carmella, and more. You can check out some of those photo picks below:
Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/JFgLlOf2dI pic.twitter.com/SlHLenqYOu
— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Says AEW Thought About Giving Him an Animatronic Snake Puppet
- Representative for Hulk Hogan Addresses Recent Comments by Kurt Angle
- Tony Khan on If He’s Open to a WWE & AEW Joint Show, Compares It to Marvel & DC
- Jim Ross Recalls Tully Blanchard Being Unhappy In Jim Crockett Promotions, Boss Man Leaving For WWF