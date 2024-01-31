Emma Reveals How Her Dancing Gimmick Came About

– During a recent virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, former WWE Superstar Emma, aka Tenille Dashwood, discussed her character in WWE and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tenille Dashwood on developing her dance move for her Emma character in WWE NXT: “I guess I was always just giving myself a hard time like joking and being the butt of the joke just to make other people laugh so it just started with that.”

On how the dance came to be: “Then Byron Saxton actually helped me out with the dance, he was doing some kind of Egyptian thing. Then that turned into the Emma dance as we put it together and yeah, we just went for it and that’s kind of how it came about.”

Emma was released from WWE last September.