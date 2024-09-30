Eric Bischoff On AEW’s Lack Of Build For Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about the lack of build for AEW World Heavyweight Champion Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. You can check out some highlights below:

On the lack of build for Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness: “I’m just like 99.999% of the country who didn’t have any freaking clue, nor did we learn about it on Dynamite in the days and weeks leading up to this event. Which [in] typical AEW fashion, no backstory. You know, great if you happen to be a Ring of Honor fan — if you’re one of the 300 people nationwide — you kind of knew that story. But if not, you don’t and this is just a rando match. Kind of a dream match; I’m not taking anything away from Nigel, I’m happy as hell for him. I think the world of Nigel. I think he’s one of the best color commentators in the business right now. And it’s a shame that as great a shape as he’s in, as great of an opportunity this is for for Nigel, there’s absolutely no story going into it.”

On the storyline of whether Bryan would be medically cleared for the bout: “Well, that’s so lame Conrad. You gotta admit — I mean, I know you don’t want to beat up on AEw. And I don’t want to beat up on them just for the sake of it, but that’s lame as [f**k].”

