Eric Bischoff Opens Up On His Relationship With Sting, Sting’s Longevity In Wrestling

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff covered the career of Sting in TNA Wrestling, their relationship dating back to WCW, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On their relationship:“It was very good. You know, Sting and I became pretty good friends. And when I say that, define friends, you know? We would do things socially outside of wrestling. Steve and his wife came out here to Wyoming. He was actually looking at a really nice piece of property just down the road from me and was really considering moving out here for a minute, I guess. We got very close. Obviously, you know the Sturgis stuff. We rode a lot together and all that.”

On losing touch with Sting after WCW: “I don’t want to make it sound like we got into an argument or anything but you know, after WCW went down, I just kind of removed myself from the world of wrestling. And anybody that knows me really well, including my family, knows that I’m just not very good on the phone. It’s really hard for me to have meaningful conversations, personal ones, on the phone for more than a couple of minutes. This kind of stuff I could do, I can talk to my computer all day long. But just holding that thing up to my ear and listening to it, it’s just — I don’t really like to be on the phone any more than I have to.

“So I kind of lost touch with Steve, and not over an issue or anything like that. We just kind of went our separate ways and did our things until I actually saw Steve on a plane about six months before I went into TNA, or even had a discussion about going into TNA. Steve and I just happened to be on the same flight going into Dallas and talked to him on the plane. You know, it was very cordial, and we’re both excited to see each other. And then you know, ‘I’ll stay in touch.’ And of course, we didn’t until I arrived in TNA.”

On Sting’s longevity in wrestling: “The professional lifespan of a professional wrestler, especially at Sting’s level, is a career. You get a good ten-year run there, you’ve had an outstanding career and made a lot of money in the process and he spent eleven years in TNA.”

