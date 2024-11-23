Eric Bischoff Reveals Which Wrestlers He’d Bring to a Bar Fight

– During a recent appearance on No-Contest Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff revealed which wrestlers he’d bring to an actual bar fight. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bischoff on which wrestlers he’d bring to an actual bar far: “Meng [aka Haku], number one. Brock Lesnar, number two. Kurt Angle, number three. I don’t think I need four.”

Bischoff on never seeing any of Haku’s street or bar fights firsthand: “I’ve heard enough of it from people that I absolutely trust, and I have no doubt, but I would’ve thrown Meng in first. And the other 37 guys that are watching the three guys that Meng is pulling apart … [will say], ‘Eh, maybe we jumped the gun here. Why don’t you guys come up and we’ll buy you a round?'”

