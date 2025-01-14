On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about a potential WWE return for Malakai Black and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On a potential WWE return for Malakai Black: “I think Malakai Black would be great, a great character for that [showing up on NXT]. A great athlete, and a person for that. But — you know, I met Malakai in 2019 when he first, I believe he had just recently arrived in WWE when I did. And Paul Heyman was very, very high on Malakai. Almost like overly aggressive about trying to push him. And not to me necessarily, because he was a Smackdown guy and I was Raw. But to Vince. Mean, Paul spent hours and hours and hours in catering talking with Malakai, helping Malakai understand his character, understand what he was doing on the show. I mean, Paul took a very active hand in trying to position and groom and get Malakai ready for the opportunity in WWE. And for whatever reason, it didn’t work out.

“Now, that reason could have been Vince. It could have just been a taste thing. I know that Vince respected Paul because he spent a lot of time talking to him. But for whatever reason, Vince didn’t see it, maybe Triple H does. Or maybe he’s just a very talented guy that would fit on NXT or CW, if there’s a growth strategy involved there. It’s interesting. You know, I’m guessing — I don’t know. I don’t know Malakai personally, we don’t chat. But I’m guessing he could have probably stayed in AEW and made a lot of money. Probably more money than he could make in WWE if indeed he goes there. But guys like Malakai want to perform.”

On Miro’s absence from AEW: “I talked about this years ago, two years ago at least, when referencing AEW and all the talent they were stacking up. And you know, you mentioned Miro and a lot of other people who would love to get out of AEW right now despite the money, because they’re not able to perform. When was the last time we saw Miro on TV? Year and a half? I mean, talk about killing a guy’s career. There’s two ways to kill a guy’s career. Overexpose him, and put him on a shelf indefinitely. Out of sight, out of mind. That’s how you kill a brand.”

