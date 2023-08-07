Eric Young Currently Doesn’t Have a Deal With Impact Wrestling

In an interview with The Wrestling Perspective Podcast (via Fightful), Eric Young revealed that he doesn’t have a deal with Impact Wrestling right now, but instead as a personal agreement with Scott D’Amore. He hopes to have a deal soon.

He said: “I think it’s something that we could cross that bridge as far as contracts go. I’m under an agreement with Scott right now, and we’re working on it. There’s actually some really cool stuff that will probably come out in October/November. An opportunity I have with Anthem and with Access. So the deal is really complicated, and that’s why it’s kind of taking so long, but I will definitely be there up until the Emergence Pay-Per-View in Toronto and hope to be past that as well. I would be very surprised if we didn’t work something out.“