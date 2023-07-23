Eric Young Claims Scott D’Amore Convinced Him To Accept WWE Offer Last Year

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Eric Young noted that he was hesitant about going back to WWE last year, but Scott D’Amore convince him to leave Impact and take their offer.

He said: “I talked to Scott before leaving last time and I didn’t want to leave then. It’s a wild thing, and Scott himself, who is a very honest person and a blunt person, he goes, ‘I’ll punch you if you don’t leave.’ Those were his words. And I don’t think he would have, but he might have tried, you never know. He’s a bit of a wild man.”

He said he realized he “couldn’t say no” to the offer after thinking about it. Young would eventually request his release in April without ever appearing on TV and returned to Impact last weekend.

He added: “I can say from working there and working other places, there’s something very special going on [at Impact]. And that sounds biased because that’s where I work, but I would have said that at any point. And I think if you guys talk to other people that work there or have worked there and have passed through there in the last three to five years, something very special is going on there, and it’s a very tight-knit group … I’m very happy and very proud to be part of it.“