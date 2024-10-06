wrestling / News
Eric Young Shares Sneak Peek for Vinyl Obsession Season 2 Debut
October 6, 2024 | Posted by
– As noted, Vinyl Obsession, hosted by Eric Young, returns with a new season later tonight on AXS TV at 10:30 pm EST. Eric Young shared the following on social media earlier today:
What are @DaveMustaine’s top 5 favorite albums?
I sit down with the Metal legend in this bonus Vodcast, available NOW at https://t.co/FVBbxvil4g.
This is your sneak peek at Vinyl Obsession, which airs at 10:30 EDT on @AXSTV.#vinylcollection #vinylrecords #vinyl pic.twitter.com/NaF7lVJIgF
— Eric Young (@TheEricYoung) October 6, 2024
