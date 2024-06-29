– During a recent interview with Brass Ring Media, TNA wrestler Eric Young discussed the ups and downs of TNA Wrestling and how the company has finally gained some momentum again. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Eric Young on the comparison of TNA to Nickelback: “At one point in time, it was cliché to hate them [Nickelback] and say that to anybody that would listen, and I think TNA Wrestling was that at one point.”

On TNA finding its place in wrestling: “I think it’s definitely found its place. I think the other part of that is Impact as a television show has been on network television for 20 years. It’s an insane accomplishment, an insane one.”

On TNA finally having momentum: “The truth is they’re always trying to go. In this company, like any company, has had ebbs and flows. But, right now, in the last year or two, there really does feel like there’s this really positive momentum.”