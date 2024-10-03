Esfinge Set For MLW x CMLL Lucha Apocalypto

Major League Wrestling has announced that Esfinge has been added to the upcoming MLW x CMLL event Lucha Apocalypto. Lucha Apocalypto happens on November 9 in Chicago.

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Esfinge’s debut at Lucha Apocalypto, live on YouTube from Cicero Stadium in Chicago on Saturday, November 9.

— Buy tickets at luchatickets.com and Eventbrite.com starting at just $10.

Esfinge, whose name means “Sphinx” in Spanish, is one of CMLL’s emerging next-generation stars, known for his blend of athleticism, power, and technical skill. His breakout moment came in 2016 when he won both the prestigious La Copa Jr. and the Gran Alternativa tournament, where he was sponsored by the legendary Volador Jr. These victories catapulted him into the spotlight and cemented his place as one of the most promising luchadores in the promotion. With his strong physique and aerial agility, Esfinge has consistently impressed fans and critics alike.

His ongoing rivalry with Hechicero has produced some of the most exciting and intense matches in recent CMLL history. Esfinge’s ability to go toe-to-toe with such a seasoned veteran has proven his toughness. Outside the ring, Esfinge’s dedication to physical excellence is evident in his dominance in the Mr. CMLL Bodybuilding contest, where he’s showcased his powerful physique.

Now, as Esfinge prepares for his MLW debut on November 9 in Chicago, he is ready to bring his unique brand of lucha to an even broader audience, solidifying his status as a star on the rise.

As a thank you to Chicago fans, the November return will be a special fan appreciation event with tickets starting at $10.

Lucha Apocalypto will feature MLW fighters and CMLL’s grandest luchadores. Matches will be announced at MLW.com.

PLUS: Special Meet & Greets! One night only merch and more!

Tickets start at $10 at LuchaTickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

Featuring:

Místico

Atlantis

Atlantis Jr.

Último Guerrero

Titán

Hechicero

Cesar Duran

Magnus

Bárbaro Cavernario

Esfinge

Okumura

Lluvia

MLW Fighters

CMLL Luchadores

& MORE!