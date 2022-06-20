Ethan Page On His Future Goals With AEW, Potentially Becoming a Champion In the Company

In a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Ethan Page discussed his future goals with AEW, potentially becoming an AEW champion, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Ethan Page on his future goals with AEW and where he sees himself a year from now: “As long as I’m in a better position than I am now – it’s not that I’m not about chasing titles or main events, I just understand the way the business works a lot more now in my old age. I’ve been doing this 16 years. As I’m maturing in professional wrestling, my mindset has definitely changed. As long as I’m on an upward trajectory, I’m okay with it.”

On potentially becoming an AEW champion and what he wants his legacy to be when he retires: “I would love that. I won’t hang my hat on that. For me, my goals have changed in the sense that, I want to be able to work for a very long time, but I don’t want to be in the ring for a very long time. I want to be able to leave a legacy in professional wrestling that has a connection with a large enough audience that I can be that guy at a convention in his 50s and 60s, getting to relive those glory days, meeting fans that grew up watching me performing, have a connection in pop culture to stay relevant and stay busy. For me to retire and kind of just sit at home, I don’t think that’s going to be me. I want to be able to make sure I’ve left a foundation to be able to stay in the industry in some capacity, maybe even as a producer or helping people with the promos. I’m also pivoting. We’re talking about the toy hunts, I’m trying to build a business on the side and find a niche market that I can succeed in. Now I’m doing my own comic book, so that’ll be coming out in a year or two. A lot of things in the works, but I’m not going to say no if I’m gonna be champ. Hell yeah.”

