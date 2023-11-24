Ethan Page Says He’s A Permanent US Resident, Thanks AEW

In a post on Twitter, Ethan Page revealed that he has his green card and is now a permanent resident of the United States. He gave credit to AEW and thanked them.

He wrote: “Happy Thanksgiving to everyone lucky to call USA their home. As of a few days ago, I’m one of those very lucky people. I’m officially a Green Card holder & a proud permanent resident of the United States of America 🇺🇸. So today I’m especially thankful for @AEW – they helped make this dream come true. For sponsoring me & my family. For giving me this opportunity in America. Thank you all. I’ve said this to Matt Jackson many times, but him offering me a job with AEW has changed not only my life, but my entire families life (probably for generations). One of my biggest life goals has been accomplished & I’m thankful for every person who played a part. The good & the bad. Now, I feel like my future is truly unlimited. The freedom to create any future I want for myself & my family. Happy Thanksgiving everyone 🇺🇸.”