Dark Side‘s Evan Husney Says “Everything Is Business As Usual” Despite Vice Bankruptcy

In a recent interview with The Knockturnal, creator Evan Husney — best known hereabouts for his work on Dark Side of the Ring and Tales From The Territories — was asked about VICE Media’s bankruptcy filing and what it would change for the show. Husney explained that he’s been told the situation is unchanged regarding the series’ broadcast and schedule. You can find a highlight from Husney on the topic below.

On what he’s been told regarding the effects of the parent company’s bankruptcy: “All indications that I have been briefed and told that this basically changes nothing for Dark Side of the Ring and for the health of the show. And for the show airing and all that stuff, everything’s on track and everything is just like it would have been in any other circumstance. So everything is business as usual.”