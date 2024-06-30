Evan Husney Teases What’s Next For VICE Wrestling Documentary Crew

In an interview with Fightful, producer Evan Husney teased future documentary projects for VICE after the conclusion of the Who Killed WCW series.

He said: “Oh, absolutely. There’s definitely more ‘Dark Side of the Ring’ episodes that we would love to do, that we’re actively looking into. There’s other wrestling promotions in the past that I think had, not quite the same fate as WCW, but a similar fate, where there is a lot of finger-pointing and what happened. I think looking the business side of certain promotions would be very cool to see examine, sort of off the heels of this show. Already, we’ve gotten DMs, we’ve gotten text messages from people like, ‘Oh my god, ECW would be interesting to look at, TNA would be interesting to look at,’ and things like that. So who knows?“