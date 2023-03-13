Evil Uno Praises Canadian Independent Talent, Calls For Support For Indie Promotions

Evil Uno is a big fan of the Canadian independent wrestling talent making waves, and he took to social media to signal boost some stars and promotions. The Dark Order member posted to Twitter on Sunday to hype seevral Canadian indie companies including Capital City Championship Combat, Winnipeg Pro Wrestling, Smash Wrestling, Nation Extreme Wrestling, Top Talent Wrestling, Greektown Wrestling, and North Shore Pro Wrestling. He also called out several wrestling stars from the country.

Uno wrote:

“A little out of character tweeting here, but I am extremely happy to see so many indie Canadians making noise this weekend. Every show would be better with the likes of TDT, Junior Benito, MacRae Martin, Psycho Mike, Gabriel Fuerza, Vaughn Vertigo, just to name a few!”

“Canada is FILLED with talent. The American independent scene could have 30 new gems if they just looked up North.”

“Find your next favorites. Support Canadian indies: @C4Wrestling @IWSHardcore @GRKWrestling @NSPW @NEWWrestlingInc @TopTalentBrand @WPWPro @smashwrestling @DestinyWrestle @Lutte07 @TheBATTLEWAR @WrestleCoreRLD”