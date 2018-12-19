EVOLVE 118 Results: Ohno vs. Henry Headlines

Credit: Pwinsider.com

* Joe Gacy defeated Joe Bailey.

* Curt Stallion defeated Anthony Greene, Colby Corino, and BSHP KNG in a Four Way Freestyle Match.

* Priscilla Kelly defeated Shotzi Blackheart in a Shine Showcase Match

* WWN Champion JD Drake versus Eddie Kingston went to a No Contest. After the match, Montez Ford confronted Kingston and Angelo Dawkins hit Kingston with a spear.

* Evolve Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defeated Evolve Champion Austin Theory and Harlem Bravado to retain the Evolve Tag Team Titles.

* Josh Briggs defeated Adrian Alanis.

* AR Fox defeated Leon Ruff. After the match, Leon Ruff was offered a WWN contract and he accepted.

* NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong defeated Darby Allin.

* Kassius Ohno defeated Anthony Henry. After the match, Ohno addressed the crowd and talked about the Evolve locker room and how a number of wrestlers who have come through Evolve are in NXT right now and he challenged the locker room.